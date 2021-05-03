Journalist makes Huddersfield Town transfer claim ahead of summer window

Carlos Corberan is unlikely to be backed with decent funds this summer as he looks to strengthen his Huddersfield Town squad.

Don’t think there’s much money about https://t.co/lOWX3W3Goo — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

The Spaniard enjoyed a positive start to life as the main man, but the campaign has turned out to be a very tough one for the Terriers, who head into the final day in 20th position and on just 48 points.

Therefore, fans will demand improvements for next season, but they will also recognise that the squad isn’t good enough to be competing for a top half finish.

So, in an ideal world, a big summer would be on the cards. However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon played down the chances of that happening as he replied to a question from a Terriers fan about their plans with a clear message.

“Don’t think there’s much money about.”

Corberan has had to wheel and deal in recent weeks to add to his squad, with Yaya Sanogo and Oumar Niasse brought in on short-term deals earlier in the campaign, although an injury has prevented the latter from making an impact.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

The verdict

This should worry Huddersfield fans because it’s clear that they need to add to the squad, but the news probably won’t come as a shock because they know the situation with the club right now.

Quite simply, they can’t afford to keep up with some Championship rivals and this update suggests they won’t be able to in the summer.

That means Corberan and the recruitment team need to get to work in identifying bargains that will help improve the XI for next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.