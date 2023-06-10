Crystal Palace are not in for Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres at this stage, according to an update on Twitter from Alan Nixon (9/6; 3:01pm).

The Sweden international is likely to attract plenty of interest over the summer, even though he didn't exactly enjoy the best time in the play-offs.

Being kept reasonably quiet by Paddy McNair and Darragh Lenihan for a sizeable chunk of the semis, he will have been glad to have recorded an assist for Gus Hamer's winner at the Riverside.

Despite this vital contribution, he would have been hoping to make much more of an impact at Wembley, but Luton also defended pretty well.

He did manage to register an assist - but was unable to fire the Sky Blues to the Premier League - although he could secure a move to the top flight in time for next season despite this setback.

Who is interested in Viktor Gyokeres?

Football Insider have named a number of teams that have taken an interest in the 24-year-old, including Wolves, Burnley, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United.

However, a move to the latter now seems unlikely following their relegation to the Championship, because it would be difficult to see the forward make a sideways move.

AFC Bournemouth and Sporting Lisbon have also been linked, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to cough up the amount needed to lure him away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Crystal Palace were believed to be lining up an offer for Gyokeres but at this stage, Nixon doesn't believe the Eagles are in for him.

Should Crystal Palace secure a deal for Viktor Gyokeres?

Palace seem likely to lose Wilfried Zaha this summer so they are in desperate need of more attacking firepower, something Gyokeres could bring.

Although he hasn't thrived in the Premier League before, the 24-year-old looks ready to take on some higher-calibre defenders, even if he wasn't at his best against Middlesbrough and Luton in the play-offs.

But considering he only has one year left on his contract at the CBS Arena, the Eagles shouldn't look to spend too much on him.

If the Sky Blues are demanding too much, they should be looking to move on to alternative targets, with plenty of bargains likely to be available for them to recruit if they look hard enough.

With the amount of competition there will be for Gyokeres' signature, it wouldn't be a surprise if Palace are forced out of this race, but they should certainly be looking to make an offer.