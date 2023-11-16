Highlights If Leeds United secure promotion and Wilfried Gnonto is playing regularly, Ben Jacobs believes he will remain at the club.

Gnonto's future is uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds hold a considerable amount of power in negotiations due to Gnonto's long-term contract, but if a suitable offer comes in, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart.

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes Wilfried Gnonto will definitely remain at Leeds United if they secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season and he's playing regularly, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with plenty of teams taking an interest in him during the summer transfer window.

However, the Whites publicly revealed back in August that the Italian wasn't for sale and after being informed of this news, the winger made himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City, potentially to try and force a move.

Manager Daniel Farke forgave him for his actions and he has been involved in the first team since - but speculation surrounding his future has failed to die down ahead of the January transfer window.

Still having just under four years left on his contract, the Whites hold a considerable amount of power at the negotiating table if bids do come in for him during the next window.

There have been rumours that the young wide man is still unhappy at Elland Road, but some other reports have claimed otherwise and this makes Gnonto's future very uncertain ahead of January.

How has Wilfried Gnonto got on at Leeds United this season?

The Italian would have been expecting to be a key player for the Whites this term following their relegation, with Luis Sinisterra's loan exit potentially allowing him to secure a starting spot.

But three factors have contributed to him not winning a huge amount of time on the pitch, with Gnonto making just 10 league appearances this season, registering one goal and one assist in the process.

His transfer saga during the early stages of the campaign and his decision to make himself unavailable is one reason.

And to make matters worse for him, he picked up an ankle injury at Hull City back in September, which ruled him out for around a month.

Farke hasn't been afraid to put him on the bench either and that isn't a surprise considering the options he has at his disposal at Elland Road, with Crysencio Summerville performing very well so far this season.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

Gnonto could potentially depart during the January window if a suitable offer arrives for him, although that depends on what the Whites' stance is.

If he stays though, plays regularly and the West Yorkshire side secure promotion at the end of this term, Jacobs believes he will stay put.

He said: "I think that from Gnonto’s point of view, he would be the same as well [wanting to see what the future at Leeds holds]. Leaving mid-season to a Premier League club, even though Everton, whom he was most strongly linked with, have made a very positive start to the season, you don't know where you will be at the end of the campaign.

"You also don't know where Leeds will be at the end of the season. Gnonto didn’t want to move to Everton because he hated it at Leeds. It was because he wanted to play in the Premier League.

"So, if you move mid-season, who knows whether you'll be in the Premier League at the end of the season if you move to a top-flight club? And if you stay at Leeds, you might be in the Premier League for the following season because they might get promoted.

"So, there are almost too many variables, both for Leeds and Gnonto, to be making any rash decisions on his future in January. If it got to the end of the season, and he was playing, then there'll be no debate that he will stay at Leeds if they get promoted. If they don't get promoted, it's a different story."

Will Wilfried Gnonto definitely remain at Leeds United if they win promotion?

If Gnonto sees his side secure promotion and is playing regularly, there are no reasons why he should be seeking an exit.

However, if he does end up playing a big part in promotion, interest in him will only grow further.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2027, they can sell him for a lot next summer considering the power they will have at the negotiating table, and some big bids could come in for him.

If a good opportunity does pop up for him and Leeds accept an offer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make an exit.

With this in mind, Gnonto's future can't be guaranteed. An exit can't even be ruled out in January.