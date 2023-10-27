Highlights Leicester City's ability to sell valuable assets in the summer has probably helped them avoid breaching financial rules and potentially retain their high earners.

To continue abiding by financial rules, Leicester City should consider offloading players who haven't been regular starters including Patson Daka.

Journalist Jordan Blackwell believes Leicester City won't be breaching the EFL's financial rules anytime soon but believes big changes may be needed at the King Power Stadium if they don't get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, responding to a poster on Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes' supporters will be keen to see their side secure promotion - but may also be wary of the consequences if they keep some of their high earners at the club.

A breach of financial rules can be devastating - and the effects of it have been proved at Derby County and Reading.

Although Wayne Rooney and Liam Rosenior were able to squeeze the best out of the Rams, they were limited in terms of who they could bring in during the 2021 summer window and that wasn't ideal for a side that were also deducted a total of 21 points that season.

The Royals, meanwhile, have been under restrictions for years now, with their inability to pay fees for players arguably contributing to their relegation, though other factors also have to be blamed.

Restrictions would probably reduce the Foxes' competitiveness as well - and that's the last thing they need as they look to get themselves back to the top flight.

After winning the Premier League and the FA Cup in the last decade, it would be a disaster for the Midlands outfit if they spent an extended period of time in the Championship now.

Who did Leicester City sell in the summer?

Thankfully for the Foxes, they were able to cash in on some valuable assets in the summer, something that could help Leicester to ensure they aren't in breach of financial rules.

It has probably helped them to keep some of their high earners too.

James Maddison sealed a £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur - and Harvey Barnes made the switch to Newcastle United for a similar fee.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

They weren't the only players who moved on though - and all of these departures have probably given the Foxes the license to spend, not just retain their players.

What did Jordan Blackwell say about Leicester City and financial fair play?

After being asked about how Leicester are doing in terms of abiding by financial rules, reporter Blackwell dropped his verdict.

He wrote: "I get the sense that they are fine and not risking things too much, but would need plenty of changes again if they didn't go up.

"The parachute payments reduce year on year, and so City would have to adapt to that to make sure they are still in line with the rules. That would mean cutting the wage bill even further if they don't go up. But to be honest, I don't think they would have any trouble with that.

"They've a lot of players out of contract - such as Vardy, Iheanacho, Ndidi, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Praet - and if they all left, it would dramatically reduce the wage bill. But obviously there's then another rebuild to go through, which may harm their chances of promotion next season as well."

Which players should Leicester City look to offload to continue abiding by financial rules?

In January, Leicester won't want to sell their key players because they will be looking to maximise their chances of securing a top-flight return.

With this in mind, they'll need to look at offloading some of those who haven't been regular starters this term.

Danny Ward, Alex Smithies and Daniel Iversen are three players who the Foxes should consider offloading. Keeping Smithies may be best as a third-choice option, because Iversen and Ward will probably generate more money from their sale.

Harry Souttar is another player that Enzo Maresca should consider selling if he isn't going to play the Australia international regularly.

And Patson Daka may also depart after generating plenty of interest in recent months.