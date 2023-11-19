Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis is "too good for the Championship" and should be playing in the Premier League.

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, currently on loan at Southampton, is "too good for the Championship".

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who has been discussing the young defender's progress in the Championship so far this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Discussing his loan move to Southampton this summer, Jones believes it was a risk for the 21-year-old to drop down to the second tier once again after an impressive spell with Burnley last season.

Furthermore, Jones suggests that if Southampton want to sign him permanently, they must achieve promotion to the Premier League.

"He's an amazing prospect and I think he is too good for the Championship," Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT.

"I think you have to say fair play to him for even taking this risk by stepping down because he's had offers to stay in the Premier League. But for a year, he thought this might be the perfect club for him to kind of step out and then step back up again.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Manchester City 8 Blackburn Rovers (Loan) 19 Anderlecht (Loan) 19 Stoke CIty (Loan) 24 Burnley (Loan) 35 Southampton (Loan) 10* Stats correct as of 19/11/23

"If Saints get to the Premier League, then sure they can go and sign him permanently. But this has to be his only season at Championship level, because you're already seeing that this is player that is certainly Premier League-worthy."

Is Taylor Harwood-Bellis too good for the Championship?

You can certainly see where Dean Jones is coming from when he has offered the above statement.

After a full season on loan at Burnley last year in their dominant side, it really did feel as though it was the time for Harwood-Bellis to step up to the Premier League.

That was not to be the case, though, and Southampton will surely be there or thereabouts again this season.

I would certainly agree he's too good for an average Championship side, but a Southampton, Leeds, or Leicester are fine for a season as long as the aim is promotion.

Will Southampton sign Harwood-Bellis permanently?

Whether or not the Saints can sign Harwood-Bellis permanently likely depends on whether or not they can win promotion.

This will surely be the 21-year-old's final season at Championship level, so if they remain in the second tier, it seems unlikely.

Go up, however, and with Harwood-Bellis unlikely to get a look in at Man City, surely he will want to look to find a permanent home given he has now had five loan spells in the last two years.