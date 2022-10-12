Journalist makes claim regarding injured Sunderland player

Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has claimed that it is ‘highly unlikely that Ross Stewart will be back before the Championship takes a month-long break for the FIFA World Cup next month.

The Black Cats have been struggling without both of their recognised out-and-out centre-forwards recently, with Stewart being joined on the sidelines a few weeks after his injury by Everton loanee Ellis Simms, who was struck down by a toe issue in the 3-0 victory against Reading.

Sunderland didn’t struggle with their scoring initially, but it is catching up on them with just one goal netted in their previous two matches, with only two points gained out of a possible nine.

Following an electric start to the 2022-23 Championship season where he scored five times in seven outings, Stewart was struck down in the warm-up before last month’s clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

A quad injury has left the Scotland international on the sidelines ever since – it has been well over a month since he was last seen and according to Smith, there’s little chance of the 26-year-old making it back in the next few weeks.

“Stewart is too important to take a risk with,” Smith explained on The Roar podcast.

“Fingers crossed, he can play a couple of games before the World Cup, but I think it’s highly unlikely, and there’s no way I’d be taking any sort of risk with him because we’ve seen in the last few weeks how important he is.”

The Verdict

Stewart’s absence was thought to be around six weeks following his injury, and we are closing in on that time-frame.

However, there has been no real update in regards to his condition, which could mean that his progress has been slower than expected.

Even though Sunderland are struggling in-front of goal right now, they cannot afford to lose Stewart for even longer if they rush him back, so they are just going to have to endure some short-term pain for now.

Perhaps Simms will be back before the Championship breaks for a month for the World Cup and that will ease the load somewhat, but unfortunately it does not appear that Stewart will return in the near future.