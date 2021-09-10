Journalist makes claim regarding Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest future

After experiencing an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which culminated in a 17th place finish in the Championship standings, Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton this season.

However, a woeful start to the current term by the Reds has resulted in the club suffering four defeats from their opening five league games.

Seemingly heading towards another defeat in their recent clash with arch-rivals Derby County, Forest’s blushes were spared by Brennan Johnson who netted a late equaliser at Pride Park.

Since this particular fixture, Hughton has managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of some fresh faces.

The likes of Xande Silva, Mohamed Drager, Rodrigo Ely and Braian Ojeda will all be looking to make a positive impact for the Reds after recently sealing permanent moves to the City Ground.

With his side set to face Cardiff City on Sunday, Hughton knows that a defeat in this clash could place him under a considerable amount of pressure.

Making reference to Hughton’s current situation, journalist Dean Jones has admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Forest decide to sack the 62-year-old if they continue to struggle in the Championship.

Speaking to Touchline Talk (as cited by This Is Futbol), Jones said: “I wouldn’t really be surprised [if Forest sacked Hughton] because they can’t afford to let this drag on too long, and I think it depends how deep the negative vibes are within the camp, and I think that that’s a decision the board have to make quite quickly, to be honest.

“If you’re going to say he’s staying, then you’ve got to put faith in him and give it until that run towards Christmas.

“Otherwise, if you’re already thinking it’s getting away from you and that there are too many things going wrong, then you need to take a decision now.

“It’s a big decision to make, and I imagine they’ll take it reasonably quick.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Jones’ view regarding Hughton’s future as the Forest boss has ultimately failed to transform the club’s fortunes during his time in charge.

With Forest looking to eventually seal a return to the Premier League, they need to provide their supporters with some hope by showing glimpses of promise.

Whilst Hughton has previously led Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to promotion during his managerial career, the jury is out on whether he is the right man to take Forest forward.

Providing that the Reds continue to struggle in the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club’s hierarchy decide to cut ties with Hughton.