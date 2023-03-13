Journalist makes claim on whether Burnley could be deducted points after being placed under EFL embargo

Journalist Chris Boden doesn’t believe Burnley can be deducted points for their offence after being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL, taking to Twitter to issue this claim.

The Clarets have been sanctioned because of their failure to submit their accounts before the deadline, something that has left the EFL with no choice but to place Vincent Kompany’s men under this embargo at this stage.

In a statement yesterday, the club revealed that they had failed to meet this deadline because they changed auditors in November, providing reassurance to the supporters who would have been worried about this punishment.

The statement also said that the Clarets didn’t expect the EFL to have any issues with the content of the accounts submitted, with their previous presence in the Premier League potentially helping them to remain within financial rules quite comfortably.

Sections of the fanbase may have been worried about the possibility of a points deduction, with Reading in danger of receiving a six-point punishment, Wigan Athletic facing a docking of points due to a wages issue and Birmingham City also possibly in danger of being sanctioned in a similar manner.

A points deduction for the Clarets isn’t on the table, however. That’s according to Boden who doesn’t believe they will be sanctioned with this punishment for the late submission of their accounts.

The Verdict:

It would be extremely harsh if they did receive a deduction because judging from their statement, they seem to have conducted themselves well and that will surely please the EFL.

However, the latter need to be consistent with all clubs and this is why they have needed to place the club under an embargo, though it shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the Clarets who are now on the verge of promotion.

It will be interesting to see whether this embargo affects their ability to recruit younger players – because that would be a blow if it does.

However, they could be in a much worse situation at this stage, with the Lancashire outfit not in need of any free agents at this stage and finding themselves in such a strong position.

They aren’t the only promotion contender currently operating under an embargo either with Sheffield United currently needing to remain within restrictions – but the Blades are in a more vulnerable position at this point with Middlesbrough chasing them down.