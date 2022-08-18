Journalist makes claim on Watford star’s transfer stance on potential Crystal Palace switch

Watford star Ismaila Sarr is keen to make a move to Crystal Palace this summer after the Eagles registered their interest, according to journalist Dan Cook who spoke on the HLTCO Podcast.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several clubs during this window following his side’s relegation back to the Championship, potentially making an exit from Vicarage Road more likely in the coming weeks.

Manchester United’s Darren Fletcher reportedly watched him in action against West Bromwich Albion earlier this season ahead of a potential approach from Erik ten Hag’s side.

But it looked as though they were going to be beaten to his signature by Leeds United, with Foot Mercato reporting that the Whites were close to securing an agreement.

However, this move is yet to materialise and Palace are the latest side to have taken an interest in the Senegal international, who has also been linked with Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham this summer along with Leeds and Man United.

They are already claims that Patrick Vieira’s side have had a bid of around €25m rejected by the Hornets – and in good news for the top-tier outfit – they are more willing to sell the 24-year-old as opposed to another one of their prized assets in Joao Pedro.

And in a further boost, reporter Cook believes the winger is keen on a move to the English capital, saying (via This is Futbol): “It’s not something that I normally do on this podcast, I like to keep the information that I am given by people that I’m minded to trust relatively close to my chest.

“But in this particular instance, I will say that I know Crystal Palace do want Ismaila Sarr, I know that he wants to come.”

The Verdict:

Considering he has two years left on his deal, this may be the best time for the Hornets to generate a considerable fee for him and this is why they may be open to a sale this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Palace can cough up the amount needed to lure him away from Vicarage Road because he probably won’t be let go for cheap in the coming weeks.

If they had managed to negotiate a deal earlier in the window, it may have been cheaper because the Hornets would have had more time to line up targets and potentially recruit a replacement before the start of the campaign.

But they will also be wary of his contract situation and the risks of his deal running down for much longer, so there’s also a chance Vieira’s side could secure an excellent deal for him if they hold their nerve and push things to the wire.

In terms of the player’s stance, it’s certainly understandable because they are a reasonably solid top-tier team, yet the 24-year-old will fancy his chances of being in the starting lineup regularly.