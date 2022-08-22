Journalist makes claim on Watford star’s exit stance amid potential Aston Villa switch

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr doesn’t seem to be “completely desperate” to seal a move away from Vicarage Road this summer despite being linked with a return to the Premier League, according to journalist Jacque Talbot who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been the subject of an accepted bid from Aston Villa, with Steven Gerrard’s side agreeing a £25m deal to bring the Senegal international to the Midlands.

He has also been the subject of interest from other top-flight teams though, with Crystal Palace, Everton and Leeds United all being linked with a move for him after seeing him impress in Hertfordshire in recent years, both in the top tier and the Championship.

Manchester United are another side that were keeping tabs on him, with Darren Fletcher heading to The Hawthorns earlier this month to watch him in action for the Hornets against West Bromwich Albion.

In a potential boost for other sides, Villa aren’t guaranteed to win the race for Sarr with the deal now reported by Fabrizio Romano to be in danger.

This is because he has failed to agree personal terms with Gerrard’s side at this stage and to add more worry for the top-flight outfit’s supporters, reporter Talbot believes he isn’t exactly pushing for a move away at this stage.

He said: “I heard Leeds were interested as well.

“I know the player’s had representatives speaking with clubs and trying to get the move away.

“But also he doesn’t seem to be completely desperate to move.”

The Verdict:

Sarr is in a lose-lose situation here.

If he remains loyal to the Hornets, he will be treasured by his current side’s supporters but will be accused of having a lack of ambition by outsiders.

But if he moves on, some may accuse him of disloyalty so he needs to block out what others think and make the best decision for himself, because being settled somewhere is underrated in football and it does seem as though the winger is reasonably happy with where he is.

Currently near the English capital too, that’s one potential reason why he may want to remain at Vicarage Road and that could potentially persuade Joao Pedro to remain at the club too.

The duo have the ability to rip most second-tier defences apart so it would certainly be an appealing option for the Senegal international to stay put, though he will want to be playing in Europe sooner rather than later at 24.

He won’t be doing this anytime soon with the Hornets following their relegation, so it will be interesting to see how this saga with Villa develops, with Gerrard’s side offering him the opportunity to seal a quick top-tier return.