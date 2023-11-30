Highlights Pressure is mounting on Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, with the board considering a change to a younger coach.

Journalist Michael Graham has claimed that pressure is mounting on Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

The Black Cats suffered their third defeat in six games against relegation strugglers Huddersfield Town, with pressure seemingly mounting on Mowbray.

After a strong start to the campaign and a team that possessed both talent, skill, and potential, Sunderland have started to falter.

The board at the Stadium of Light are said to not be afraid to make a change and desire a younger coach.

Graham, a journalist for Tennishead and Sunderland Nation, believes that Mowbray is a steady pair of hands but claims that the club will act if necessary.

What did Michael Graham say?

Speaking on the social media platform, X, Graham said: “The info I’ve been given is that (Kristjaan) Speakman wants a young, trendy coach.

“Mowbray is a safe pair of hands and solid. Players love him. Amad (Diallo) will sign for him. There is plenty of upsides. But from what I’ve heard, it won’t take much for the club to decide on a change.“

Would sacking Tony Mowbray be right for Sunderland?

Taking into account that Mowbray has a very young squad at his disposal, time is needed with the squad to get the full potential out of it.

A younger squad will always have inconsistencies with it compared to an older squad due to experience and knowledge of the game.

But the struggles with creativity have been highlighted in recent weeks for Sunderland.

The North East outfit just can't seem to break teams down or create any chances for the strikers, who in turn have no goals between them all.

Stats of Sunderland's strikers (as of 30th November) Player Appearances Goals Assists Nazariy Rusyn 9 0 1 Eliezer Mayenda 3 0 0 Luis Semedo 13 0 0 Mason Burstow 10 0 1

This creates a massive problem for Sunderland, as they possess the creativity outlets in Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, and Jack Clarke, but they just don't seem to have that spark.

Mowbray has highlighted this issue himself, expressing his disappointment with his side's lack of creativity and guile.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live after the defeat to the Terriers, Mowbray said: "We lacked the creativity to break down their defence as well. It wasn't a day where we had to show huge amounts of effort, it was a day where we had to show huge amounts of creativity and guile and I'd suggest that was sadly lacking. "

With this problem in the final third, this could spell the end of Mowbray's time at Sunderland.

However, on the basis of last season, does Mowbray deserve time at the Stadium of Light? Mowbray did guide them into the play-offs in the first season back in the Championship and they just fell at the final hurdle to eventually promoted Luton Town.

Whilst he does have the experience to guide the Black Cats to the playoffs again, Mowbray's time may be cut short, if he fails to get his young guns firing.