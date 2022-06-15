Journalist makes claim on Swansea City’s transfer interest in 22 y/o

Championship side Swansea City don’t seem to be “that committed” to concluding a deal to recruit Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has been offered a contract by Neil Harris’ side ahead of their first season back in League Two but is looking increasingly likely to leave Priestfield Stadium amid interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun, second-tier duo Reading and Swansea are in the race to secure the young defender’s services with League One side Charlton Athletic also keeping them company with all three seemingly on the prowl to add to their backline.

However, Berkshire Live believe a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium is now off the table after the Royals and Tucker’s current side failed to come to an agreement on a compensation package for the latter’s prized asset.

That looked set to put the Swans in pole position with their league superiority over the Addicks – but aren’t hugely committed to signing him at this stage according to Nixon who first broke this story of their interest.

He also believes a potential move to the Addicks may now not be on the cards, potentially keeping Tucker in the dark about his future with other teams possibly entering the race in the coming days and weeks.

The Verdict:

If they are keen on getting a deal over the line, the Swans should be looking to capitalise now because it doesn’t look as though the Royals or the Addicks are in a strong position to get him at this stage.

However, the Gills could enter negotiations with Paul Ince’s side again if they feel as though they won’t be able to get a higher fee from other sides, because it sounds like the Berkshire outfit are genuinely keen to see him come to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Other sides could also come in for him, so it’s up to Russell Martin’s side to make their move and the Swans’ hierarchy should be providing the funds needed to make sure they can seal this agreement.

They may not have sold Joel Piroe or Flynn Downes yet, two players that are likely to generate big fees this summer, but they should have enough funds to get what would be a relatively cheap deal over the line.

The Welsh side also don’t seem to be anywhere near breaching the EFL’s financial rules, so it would be perplexing if they were to ban incomings before anyone else leaves, especially with out-of-contract players like Ben Hamer and Korey Smith confirmed to be departing.