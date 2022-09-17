Journalist makes claim on Shota Arveladze’s future at Hull City following Swansea defeat

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is “perilously close” to losing his job following his side’s 3-0 defeat against Swansea City this afternoon, according to Hull Live journalist Barry Cooper.

The Tigers have lost four consecutive league games and could be in the relegation zone tonight if results go against them, with a win for Middlesbrough over Rotherham United potentially enabling Chris Wilder’s side to climb out of the bottom three.

Although Keane Lewis-Potter’s departure was a blow for the Championship outfit, owner Acun Ilicali would have been expecting to see his side much higher in the table with the Turkish businessman investing a considerable amount in the squad during the summer transfer window.

There were even hopes that they would be pushing at the right end of the table with Oscar Estupinan starting the season well, Ozan Tufan joining the club and promotion-winner Jean Michael Seri arriving at the MKM Stadium on a free transfer.

But their productive summer has been overshadowed by recent results, conceding 11 goals in their last four league games and scoring just once in the process, firing blanks in their previous three games.

In his post-match press conference, Georgian Arveladze admitted his future was out of his hands, though it’s currently unclear whether he will be relieved of his duties.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he is dismissed – because the international break could give Ilicali time to hire a new boss and provide them with a bit of time to settle in and implement his ideas.

Considering he dismissed Grant McCann to bring in Arveladze though, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he stayed put either until the Tigers were in real trouble.

There have been promising signs under the Georgian and considering how new this squad is, still needing time to gel together, it may not be the worst idea if he’s kept on.

And you have to feel for the Tigers’ boss because the second and third goals for Swansea were individual errors, not anything to do with how the East Yorkshire side were set up.

Hull have spent a considerable amount though and expectations have risen because of that. Ilicali is someone who seems to want to keep the supporters happy and that will be playing on his mind as he potentially weighs up whether to install a new manager or keep his current man at the helm.