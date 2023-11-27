Highlights Max Wober will need to win over Leeds United fans if he returns, according to Dean Jones.

Fans may be sceptical of Wober's commitment to the project at Elland Road if he returns.

Wober may need to remain at Elland Road next season to regain fans' respect, but he could potentially move again if Leeds don't get promoted.

Pundit Dean Jones believes Max Wober will need to win Leeds United fans over if he returns to Elland Road and plays for them next season, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Wober joined the club in January, signing a long-term contract there and starting regularly for the Whites during the second half of last season when he was fit.

Making 19 competitive appearances, he put in some decent shifts but couldn't do enough to prevent the West Yorkshire side from being relegated at the end of the campaign.

Following their relegation, plenty of speculation swirled about some of their most high-profile players including Wober, with some having the power to exercise a clause in their contract to seal a loan exit.

Wober was one of those players who decided to make a temporary exit from Elland Road in the summer - and this was a blow for the Whites who probably haven't generated much in terms of a loan fee.

The Austrian was one of several men who left during the previous window, either on loan or permanently, although some players' departures were more understandable than others. Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood's moves to Birmingham City and Middlesbrough were understandable with their game time likely to have been limited in West Yorkshire this term.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Some Leeds fans will feel that Wober should have stayed considering he only arrived at Elland Road in January and spent less than seven months at the club before deciding to make a temporary exit.

What did Dean Jones say about Max Wober following Leeds United exit?

With the player quick to jump ship after the Whites' relegation, Jones believes Wober will need to win the fans over if he returns to Elland Road.

He said: "I think Max Wober has to win those fans over if he's going to actually work his way back into the setup. He's right, it has been fun, Leeds are having fun again.

"On the pitch, they're starting to turn a corner. They're starting to think actually, they can get back to the Premier League.

"But in order to get there, they only want people that are really determined to be part of the project. And I think some people still be sceptical about Wober, but it's up to him."

Will Max Wober have to win Leeds United supporters over if he returns?

Jones is right.

After jumping ship not long after joining, Wober may need to win the respect of the fans again.

He can do that by remaining at Elland Road next season if they aren't promoted.

With the player starting regularly for Borussia Mönchengladbach at the moment though, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's on the move again next summer if the Whites don't seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That would be disappointing for Leeds and their supporters who have seen players leave the club without much hesitation during the summer or have tried to force an exit.