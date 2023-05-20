After missing out on the League One play-offs and the chance to compete for promotion to the Championship, Derby County will be gutted.

It sends them back to the drawing board ahead of next season, with the club likely to be very active in the transfer market once again this summer as Paul Warne looks to really put his stamp on the playing squad at Pride Park.

One player whose future the club also have to deal with is midfielder Krystian Bielik.

The Polish international spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Birmingham City and returns to Derby this summer with just one year remaining on his current deal.

What has been said about Krystian Bielik's future?

Naturally, his future is a big talking point amongst Rams' supporters this off season, and a question over him was put to DerbyshireLive, to which an interesting response was written.

Indeed, Leigh Curtis of DerbyshireLive, who writes about the Rams for the outlet, has said that he would be very surprised if Bielik was still a Derby player come the start of next season, and claimed that a parting of ways could be best for all parties this summer.

Curtis recently wrote on DerbyshireLive: "Frustratingly, Bielik's career just hasn't taken off at Derby not helped by the injuries he sustained. I would be shocked if he is still here come the start of the season.

"I know Birmingham want him and they are reportedly in the process of selling Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland and they could also rake in a fair bit of cash if Jude goes to Real Madrid."

Krystian Bielik in action for Derby County last season | Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

Curtis continued: "Also, Bielik - who is the club's top earner - has an international tournament on the horizon and Poland told him he needed to be playing at a higher level if he wanted to make the World Cup squad.

"Derby agreed to send him out on loan to Birmingham in order to fulfill that dream.

"I can't see Poland's stance changing either in respect of the level he needs to be playing at.

"This is just my opinion, but an amicable parting of ways, would be best for all parties."

How did Krystian Bielik perform at Birmingham City?

It is certainly plausible that Birmingham City would want to sign Bielik permanently this summer, given how well he did for them on loan.

The Polish international certainly looked a class above League One level during his time with the Blues, in which he made 35 Championship appearances.

Blues boss John Eustace has expressed previously said that he feels there is still more to come from the 25-year-old, though, and that he would like to sign him permanently this summer.