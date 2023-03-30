West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore is "expected" to bring his time at The Hawthorns to an end this summer, according to Birmingham Live journalist Joe Chapman.

The 33-year-old, who was previously a key part of the Baggies' plans and was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Valerien Ismael when available, has found his game time limited since the World Cup break.

Although he was still involved under current boss Carlos Corberan up until the long interval, he was seemingly been left out of the ex-Huddersfield Town manager's plans once he had the opportunity to fully implement his ideas in the Midlands.

Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby are currently ahead of him in the pecking order - and others including John Swift, Tom Rogic and Taylor Garnder-Hickman can also operate in midfield - reducing his hopes of winning a decent amount of game time between now and the end of this term.

In an ideal world for the experienced midfielder, he would be playing regularly for the remainder of the campaign to put make himself an attractive signing ahead of the summer, with his deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

And reporter Chapman doesn't believe his contract will be extended beyond the end of this summer, with his time in the Midlands looking as though it's coming to an end.

The Verdict:

Even though he's probably a valuable player in the dressing room, it seems like the right time for both parties to move on because Albion need to keep the squad on their toes by freshening things up.

He is probably on a fairly decent wage too and his departure could make space for one or two additions to come in, with the club needing to minimise their wage bill to ensure they comply with financial regulations.

If they secure promotion at the end of the Premier League, that won't matter as much but the 33-year-old won't be a regular in the top tier and he may even block a younger player coming through the academy.

Gardner-Hickman is one man who could potentially benefit from his departure - because it could give the academy graduate a better chance of starting in the middle of the park.

And for Livermore, his potential departure could give him the opportunity to start elsewhere. As a former England international, he won't want his career to fizzle out.

He will surely want to establish himself as an important player elsewhere before he decides to hang up his boots.