Journalist makes claim on Derby County’s potential further points deduction

Any further points deduction potentially handed to Championship side Derby County for a further breach of regulations is likely to be implemented next season as opposed to this term, according to Derbyshire Live reporter Steve Nicholson.

The Rams have already been sanctioned twice by the EFL this season for two different seasons, with their entrance into administration last September automatically handing them a 12-point deduction in what was a blow for them considering they started their season in a promising fashion.

They were then docked another nine points two months later for a historical financial breach, seemingly ending their hopes of remaining afloat in the second tier beyond the end of this term.

However, Wayne Rooney’s inexperienced squad have fought back admirably as they find themselves nine points adrift of safety, though they do have a superior goal difference over relegation battlers Reading who aren’t out of drop-zone danger just yet.

This was a deficit that was previously lower – but the fact they have managed to get more points on the board than many people expected them to has kept their hopes of remaining in the division alive.

However, further problems could be coming down the track for the Rams if preferred bidder Chris Kirchner or another party isn’t prepared to pay 25p in the £1 to existing creditors, potentially leaving the club to contend with another possible 15-point deduction.

This would automatically relegate Rooney’s side if that sanction was to be applied this season – but Derbyshire Live journalist Nicholson believes that punishment would be handed out during the 2022/23 campaign – a potential boost but also a possible curse.

The Verdict:

This could either work out brilliantly or poorly for the East Midlands outfit – because they won’t want to be relegated anyway and then receive a 15-point sanction that potentially takes them down to League Two.

The Rams have already lost some of their promising youngsters and are likely to lose more if that happens including some of their young senior players including Lee Buchanan, Max Bird and Jason Knight.

They will also be keen to keep the likes of Eiran Cashin and Malcolm Ebiowei, something they may only be able to do if they remain in the third tier or above with both already impressing at a senior level.

As the Rams have already experienced, other clubs aren’t shy to take advantage of their current situation and similar happened at Wigan Athletic back in 2020 so they also need to ensure a takeover is completed as quickly as possible to enable some of their most promising youngsters’ futures to be secured.

And there’s no guarantee that Kirchner isn’t willing to pay creditors a decent chunk of what they are still owed anyway, allowing the club to escape further punishment and that would be a major boost both for this season and next season with this deduction uncertainty continuing to hang over them.