Journalist makes claim on Derby County player’s contract situation

Journalist Alan Nixon has denied it’s too late for Championship outfit Derby County to trigger an extension in full-back Lee Buchanan’s contract, taking to Twitter to confirm this news.

The 21-year-old is one player Wayne Rooney may want to keep beyond this summer after seeing the left-sided player step up well this term, though the presence of Craig Forsyth and others has limited his game time to an extent.

Still making 23 league appearances this season, he hasn’t been short of interest and arch-rivals Nottingham Forest were thought to have bid for him several times last summer, though they couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Only die-hard Derby County supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 DID THE CLUB FINISH HIGHER OR LOWER THAN 14TH IN 2012/13? HIGHER LOWER

That could change in the coming months, however, with Buchanan’s contract at Pride Park set to expire at the end of the campaign and a takeover not yet being completed despite Chris Kirchner being chosen as the club’s preferred bidder earlier this month.

Kirchner announced this week that he would be funding the club from next month – but it’s currently unclear whether the Rams will be able to get a fresh agreement over the line for the 21-year-old until a takeover is complete.

One boost the East Midlands outfit have received though is Nixon’s Twitter update last night, with The Sun reporter stating that it isn’t yet too late for the second-tier strugglers to trigger an extension on the left-sided player’s contract by a further 12 months if they wished to do so.

The Verdict:

Having an option like this could prove to be a real lifeline for a side that may only be able to offer limited terms and with Buchanan being the subject of interest elsewhere, it’s unclear whether he would have signed a long-term deal at Pride Park.

Triggering that extension would either enable the Rams to utilise him next season or potentially sell him this summer – and you certainly wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the 21-year-old being the subject of more transfer approaches in the next few months.

Cashing in on him could allow the Rams to spend more on wages with the need to bring in a high volume of players, though it’s unlikely that a club will come in with an especially high bid with his contract running out next year if that extension is triggered.

However, Buchanan is the type of player Rooney will want to build his squad around so it would be tough for the Manchester United legend to lose him if he did move on before the end of the summer, regardless of whether he goes for free or not.

In fairness, they wouldn’t lose him for ‘free’ if he goes to another English side because of the need to pay compensation – but officials at Pride Park will want as little hassle as possible with other key areas to focus on as well.