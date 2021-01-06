Journalist makes Celtic transfer admission involving EFL duo

Celtic are reportedly more interested in a deal to sign Ben Pearson over Ben Davies at this moment in time according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It has previously been reported that Neil Lennon’s side are keen on a deal to sign the Preston North End duo, although it remains to be seen as to whether a contract offer has been presented to either player.

But Nixon’s recent update claims that Celtic are more interested in a deal to sign Pearson in the early stages of the January transfer window.

The midfielder has been a regular in the Preston team over the years, and has made 165 appearances in total for the club, since arriving back in 2016.

It appears as though his impressive performances over the years haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Celtic being interested in a deal to sign the 26-year-old in the New Year.

Preston are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, which could hint that the club are preparing for life without Pearson amid Celtic’s interest in signing him.

Celtic have also been keen to sign Preston defender Ben Davies, with the defender being out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, but it appears as though the club are focused on signing Pearson as their top priority.

Alex Neil’s side are set to return to action this weekend, when they travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict:

He could be a solid signing for Celtic.

I think the Bhoys need a long-term replacement for Scott Brown, and Pearson could be exactly that if he was to sign for Neil Lennon’s side.

The midfielder has really impressed me whilst with Preston North End, and I think he’d be more than capable of playing to the required standard to succeed with Celtic.

He ticks all the right boxes for me, and I’m not surprised to see Celtic focusing on getting an agreement in place with Pearson over Davies at first.