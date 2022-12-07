Journalist makes Burnley transfer claim in potential Coventry City boost on star

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and chairman Alan Pace won’t put the club at risk with hefty offers for players during the January transfer window, according to Lancs Live journalist Alex James.

The Clarets are likely to have a decent amount of money to spend next month following several sales during the previous window, with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet all reportedly leaving for eight-figure fees.

Although the Lancashire outfit spent transfer fees on 10 different players in return, they generated far more from sales than they spent on incomings and that looks set to give Kompany a bit of money to spend when 2023 comes along.

It’s currently unclear how much they are willing to spend – but Alan Nixon reported at the weekend that they were targeting a move for Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres – who has recorded nine goals in 19 league appearances this season.

However, with 18 months left to go on his contract still, the Clarets face the prospect of needing to fork out a huge fee to lure him to Turf Moor, with the Sweden international being valued at around £15m during the summer.

The funds may be there for the Lancashire side to complete this deal – but according to Lancs Live’s James – they won’t be spending big despite wanting another striker with there being plenty of faith in the existing squad at this stage.

The Verdict:

Considering Jay Rodriguez is in good form at this stage and Ashley Barnes proved to be a very good backup option against Blackburn Rovers before the World Cup break, some would argue a striker should be low down their list of priorities at this point.

However, they seem to have a decent amount of options in many other areas and this is why particular attention has been paid to the forward department.

And in fairness, they probably need a new man to come in during the January window if Halil Dervisoglu departs, with the Turkey international being linked with a move back to his home nation.

Making just six league appearances so far this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Brentford man wanted out of Turf Moor and the Clarets may be happy to sanction an exit considering his limited impact.

That’s one reason why a move for Gyokeres would make sense, as well as the fact both Barnes and Rodriguez are 33 now and long-term successors will be needed for the duo with that.