Journalist makes Brennan Johnson admission ahead of summer decision for Nottingham Forest

There is set to be a busy market surrounding Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Pete O’Rourke believes that there will be a long list of clubs hoping to sign Johnson come the end of the campaign.

Johnson has been electric for Steve Cooper’s side this season, becoming a key player in the side that’s chasing promotion to the top flight.

Forest rejected advances for the 20-year old in January, with Brentford having made a substantial offer during the winter window.

And O’Rourke believes that the Reds will once again have their work cut out for them this summer as they look to retain their prized asset.

“I think there’ll be a big list of clubs looking at Brennan Johnson right now,” said O’Rourke.

“He’s been excellent for Forest and for Wales as well when he’s had the opportunity for them.

“Looks a really exciting young talent.

“Obviously, he almost moved to the Premier League in January when Brentford made a few offers for him as well but Forest kept hold of him.”

Johnson only has one full season left on his contract with the club which gives Forest a difficult negotiating position going into the transfer window.

But Cooper’s side have the momentum in the play-off race having won their last four league games.

That run has seen the City Ground side move into 5th place in the Championship, while still having games in hand over their other top six rivals.

A 2-0 win over Coventry City on Wednesday night was the latest hint that Forest could be the side with the momentum going into the end of season promotion shootout.

Up next for Cooper’s men is the visit of Birmingham City on April 9.

The Verdict

Johnson’s availability this summer will almost definitely depend on which league Forest compete in for next season.

If the Reds can earn promotion then it should increase the likelihood of the academy graduate staying with the club beyond the summer.

But even then it could be not enough for the exciting youngster to opt to stay with Forest.

If sides such as Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur come in for Johnson then it will be a very difficult decision for him to make at this point in his career.

And if Forest are unable to gain promotion then it is very unlikely that the player will remain with the club as he has proven he is Premier League ready.