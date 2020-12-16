Journalist makes ‘big offer’ claim about January deal between Arsenal and EFL club

Arsenal will reportedly have to make a “big offer” to sign Norwich City’s Emi Buendia in the January transfer window.

The Canaries playmaker has been linked with the Premier League club previously, with reports earlier this month indicating he is someone that manager Mikel Arteta is keen on.

With January fast approaching, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Norwich would be willing to part with Buendia in the winter transfer window but that the North London outfit would have to make a big offer to prize him away.

The Gunners have had a torrid start to the season and are 15th in the table as things stand, with only two sides scoring fewer goals than them this term.

It is understood they’re in the market for a creative midfielder and Buendia is certainly a man in form, having scored four times and added six assists in his 14 Championship appearances this season.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality at Premier League level before as he found the net once and provided seven assists in a Norwich side that finished bottom of the top tier in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Canaries have made a strong start as they look to bounce straight back up to the top tier and are second in the Championship as things stand, with the chance to go top if they win tonight.

The Verdict

This is a deal that would seem to make a lot of sense for all involved but given that it’s the January window and Norwich are flying at the top of the Championship, it’s no surprise to hear that they’ll be holding out for a big offer.

Arsenal certainly need a creative spark and Buendia is a player that in my eyes deserves to be playing in the top tier.

The 23-year-old may not be as exciting a signing as some of the players linked but he has shown his quality in the past and is better than some of the players Arteta currently has.

There’s no doubt it would be a blow for Norwich to lose Buendia midway through their promotion push but Daniel Farke does have a number of other fantastic attacking options, so you could see them cashing in.