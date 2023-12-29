Highlights Summerville's performances this season have been crucial to Leeds United's position in the table.

Aston Villa and Brighton are showing interest in Summerville, and it may be difficult for Leeds to keep rumours of his potential exit quiet according to Paul Brown.

Leeds should do everything they can to keep Summerville until the end of the season, as he has been a game-changer for the team and losing him would be a blow to their promotion hopes.

Journalist Paul Brown believes it may be difficult to keep Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United exit rumours quiet during the January transfer window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

It was Willy Gnonto who attracted plenty of attention during the summer transfer window, not just because he was reportedly targeted by a number of clubs but also because he made himself unavailable for a couple of games in August in his potential quest to force an exit from Elland Road.

Summerville, on the other hand, managed to deal with speculation better and that has arguably contributed to his success this season.

Registering an impressive 11 goals and six assists in 21 league appearances this term, he has been a crucial cog in Daniel Farke's Leeds machine this term.

The Whites may not be in the top two, but without Summerville, the club may be even lower in the table at this point and the winger could end up being crucial to his team's promotion hopes between now and the end of the season.

However, it's unclear whether he will remain at the club beyond next month, with Leeds potentially set to be the victims of their own success with the Dutchman.

He has recently attracted interest from Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, with the latter's lack of wingers potentially set to intensify the wide man's links to the Amex Stadium.

Brown believes Summerville has the potential to make the step up to the Premier League and has spoken out about Villa's links to him.

He said: "Yeah, I think that wide forward position is one that he probably is looking at.

"It's difficult to know exactly the profile of the player given the type of formation that Aston Villa have been playing and the roles that people like Bailey and Diaby have been playing – it’s tricky to find players that exactly fit into that.

Related Leeds United and Southampton eyeing AFC Bournemouth player The promotion-chasing duo are targeting a move for the winger.

"Iling-Junior is somebody that Villa have had their eye on. I'm not sure how serious it is, to be honest. From the conversations I've had, I think it's more just a situation they've become aware of because the player is going to be available.

"Summerville, I find very interesting because I actually think he'd be a really good fit for Aston Villa and I think that this is going to be someone that could really make a name for himself in the Premier League within the right system.

"Obviously Leeds don't want to hear anything about that right now, but it'll be a difficult rumour to keep quiet I think in January."

Leeds United need to block January exit for Crysencio Summerville

Summerville's contract expires in 2026, so it's not as if the Whites need to sell him.

He may attract interest and hefty bids, but he has been a game-changer for Leeds this term.

This is why they need to do everything they can to keep hold of him until at least the end of the season.

They may have some other decent wingers - but losing him would be a real blow to their promotion hopes.

And there are no guarantees that a replacement would make a positive impact at Elland Road.