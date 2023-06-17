Ever since Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, there has been plenty of speculation about a number of their best players.

One of the players who is the subject of some of that speculation is midfielder Tyler Adams.

Adams joined the Whites from RB Leipzig last summer, with reports suggesting the club paid a fee in the region of £20 million.

Latest Tyler Adams transfer news

In the latest news to break on the Leeds United man, journalist Dean Jones has been discussing Aston Villa's interest in the United States international.

Indeed, Jones has revealed that the Villains is a player the club have looked at, although ultimately, he is not convinced the club will go ahead and make a move for the 24-year-old.

"I think Tyler Adams is someone they've looked at," Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT.

"I think the feelers are still being put out, and to check up on an injury he's had and like how bad that's actually been and how long he's gonna be out.

"But the style of his play is interesting.

"I'm not convinced it's one they'll go ahead with, but certainly it's a player that would fit what they've been looking for."

Will Tyler Adams get a move to the Premier League?

Whether or not Aston Villa do make a move remains to be seen, but by no means are they the only side in the Premier League to be linked with a move for Adams recently.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been credited with an interest previously, as have Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk recently reported that Adams has held discussions with chiefs at Elland Road and told them that he wants to play in the Premier League next season.

It is also claimed that Adams is aware of the growing interest in his signature.

How long is left on Tyler Adams' Leeds contract?

It must be said, though, that Leeds are in a strong position when it comes to Tyler Adams' future.

That is because the US midfielder is tied down at Elland Road for so long.

Having signed a five-year deal when he arrived in Yorkshire last summer, Adams' current deal does not expire until the summer of 2027.

What will Tyler Adams cost?

That sort of contract puts Leeds in a strong position to command a significant fee for his services this summer.

Indeed, reports have suggested that they want £40 million to sell this summer - double what they paid for Adams last year.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire with regards to Adams' future in the coming days and weeks.