Highlights Dean Jones believes Jack Clarke is the type of player Leeds United will target if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds could have up to £100m to spend in the summer if they are promoted.

Depth in needed in several areas during the summer window.

Sunderland star Jack Clarke is the type of player Leeds United will be looking at during the summer window if they are promoted back to the Premier League, according to Dean Jones who revealed this to Give Me Sport.

The Whites' recruitment team needs to prepare for two scenarios: staying in the Championship and being promoted back to the top flight.

At this stage, Daniel Farke's side have a very good chance to get themselves back to the top tier, currently sitting in second place and just six points adrift of league leaders Leicester City, who have lost their past two league matches.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of March 1st) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 17 67

However, the race for automatic promotion is well and truly alive, with Ipswich Town level on points with the Whites and Southampton still in the mix as well.

But Leeds have won all of their league games in 2024 - and that has arguably made them favourites to secure a top-two finish along with Leicester.

Promotion to the top flight will almost certainly give Daniel Farke an increased budget to play with - and Football Insider believes he could have up to £100m to spend during the summer window in the event of a top-tier return.

Although £100m seems like a lot of money, with the potential future sales of out-on-loan players possibly giving Farke a decent amount to spend, that budget could potentially be swallowed up by the signings of three or four players.

Dean Jones' Leeds United transfer claim involving Jack Clarke

Players like Clarke could be cheaper than that, with the Black Cats' star and ex-Leeds man currently playing in the Championship, potentially putting a ceiling on his price tag.

And he's the type of player Leeds will probably look at.

That's according to transfer insider Jones, who told Give Me Sport: "It will depend on what happens with the likes of Summerville and Gnonto once we get to the end of the season. I see another scenario where we're debating the future of those two players.

"Leeds will be desperate for them to commit their future to the club again and see this through. This has been a difficult season, and if they can get out of the league, their mission has been accomplished.

"Clarke is the profile of player that they will be looking for if they do get back into the Premier League.

"The first challenge is getting back to the top flight and then figuring out what's happening with Summerville and Gnonto and if they can keep those two."

Leeds United need to address several areas during the summer

Quite a few areas will need addressing in the summer, so not making too many big-money signings will be important, regardless of which division they are in.

If they are promoted to the top flight, getting Joe Rodon in permanently will surely be a priority.

Their full-back department will also need addressing, with Connor Roberts only coming in on loan.

And more depth in the striker department may also prove to be very useful.

The wing area looks strong at the moment, but signing someone like Clarke to replace loanee Jaidon Anthony could be ideal.