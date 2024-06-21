Highlights Leeds United continue to pursue striker Daniel Jebbison.

The Whites are focusing on long-term development by targeting young players who could make an impact in the future.

Jebbison's lack of senior experience may require time to develop, but Leeds sees his potential as a valuable addition to the team.

Championship side Leeds United are continuing to pursue a deal for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to an update from Graeme Bailey.

The Whites will be looking to retain a squad that's capable of pushing for promotion again following their play-off final heartbreak against Southampton last month.

But not only will they be on the prowl for first-teamers who are almost guaranteed to make an impact at Elland Road in the short term, they will also be looking to build for the long term.

Having lost the likes of Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda, Leeds will be keen to sign some young players who will only get better and have a chance of making the step up to the first team on a full-time basis.

Related Leeds United join Wolves and Nottingham Forest in Rangers transfer race The youngs Gers starlet is attracting plenty of interest from England

However, they may find that their budget is limited this summer, with CEO Paraag Marathe revealing that the books will need to be balanced this summer.

Players may need to be sold because of this, with Crysencio Summerville already being heavily linked with a move away from West Yorkshire since the play-off final.

If they are to have the best chance of retaining some of their key men, they will need to limit their spending in the coming months and that may mean heavily utilising the free agent and loan markets.

Jebbison could potentially be a good addition on a cheap deal.

Leeds United continue Daniel Jebbison pursuit

Jebbison sees his contract at Bramall Lane expire at the end of this month, meaning a club could potentially snap him up when his deal comes to an end.

However, the Blades have made the striker a new contract offer and with this in mind, they are guaranteed to receive compensation for the player if he decides to leave Bramall Lane.

That means the Whites will either need to agree a compensation package for the striker or head to a tribunal, which could make this potential transfer a very messy one for the Whites.

Despite this, they have retained their interest in the forward.

That's according to journalist Bailey, who told Leeds United News: "That one is ongoing.

"We know it is someone who Steinsson likes a lot so we will see where we go with that one, but Leeds are still very much in contention."

Daniel Jebbison may be one of the future for Leeds United

Jebbison endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign, making just one appearance in all competitions in the end.

That isn't ideal for the promising player, who still has plenty to prove at a senior level considering his first-team record isn't the best.

Daniel Jebbison's senior record at Sheffield United (All competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 4 1 0 2021/22 11 0 0 2022/23 19 2 1 2023/24 1 0 0

He did enjoy a successful loan spell at Burton Albion, but it would be a surprise to see him thrive for the Whites in the short term.

Jebbison may need a season or two to get up to speed before he can become one of Leeds' most important players.

Despite the fact he may not be a real asset in the short term, he would still be a worthwhile signing for Leeds, who have some decent forward options in the short and medium term before Jebbison potentially starts regularly.