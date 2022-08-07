Journalist issues West Ham claim regarding potential Watford transfer

West Ham could leave any move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr until later in the window, according to reporter Alex Crook.

The journalist has claimed that the Hammers are willing to wait until closer to the deadline before making a decision on whether to pursue the Hornets’ forward.

Sarr started the team’s opening game of the season last Monday night, as Rob Edwards led the side to a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

But the 24-year old has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road all summer, with West Ham one of the clubs monitoring his future with the Championship side.

The situation may also depend on the Hammers’ pursuit of Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who could be available.

As well as that, Crook explained to Give Me Sport that it could take a significant sum to prise Sarr from Vicarage Road.

“It might come down to the price tag, it’s around £30 million. Obviously, they were willing to pay that for Broja, so potentially they have got that cash. I think if that happens, it’ll probably be late in the window.”

Watford return to action on Monday night when they visit the Hawthorns to face West Brom. Edwards’ side have the chance to be only the second team to have a 100 per cent record after two games.

The Verdict

This may yet suit Watford for any transfer business to go to the wire as there is no desperate desire to sell Sarr this window. The player has remained professional and is not pushing for a move so there is no real rush for him to get out the door.

Given Broja’s future at Chelsea is uncertain, and he may yet have a place in Thomas Tuchel’s side, West Ham may have to come to Watford with no other alternative targets.

This could strengthen the team’s hand in any potential negotiations and make it more likely the club receives the £30 million it wants for Sarr, but they will need to have replacements lined up.

