Journalist issues verdict on Millwall loanee as Leeds United lifeline confirmed

Premier League outfit Leeds United will be able to recall Charlie Cresswell from his loan spell at Millwall at some point if they wish to, according to reporter Tim Thornton who spoke in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old has endured a mixed start to life at The Den since his summer arrival, scoring twice on his debut and even managing to add another goal and an assist to that tally since.

However, some of his defending has been criticised with the Lions’ appearing leakier at the back than they were last season, with Cresswell having the daunting task of filling the shoes of former loanee Daniel Ballard who has since gone on to join Sunderland.

And he is currently out of favour under Gary Rowett, missing out on his last two matchday squads entirely and it’s currently unclear when he will return with the likes of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper performing well in a back four.

That could keep the Leeds man out of the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, not ideal for the Whites who will want to see him thrive during his time in the English capital.

Despite his current situation though, journalist Thornton believes he will spend the entire season with his current loan side.

He said: “I think there’s a recall option, potentially in January. But I would expect him to stay at Millwall all season and then come back next season and try to force his way into the first team.”

The Verdict:

If he doesn’t manage to force his way back into the side, Leeds should definitely look to recall him and potentially send him elsewhere if they can, because he’s too promising to be sat on the bench.

However, if he’s to improve his defending anywhere in the second tier, it would be with the Lions considering the experience that the likes of Hutchinson, Cooper and Murray Wallace have.

Those three have been reliable figures at the back for the club in recent years and have been key to keeping Rowett’s men in a respectable position, conceding at a rate of less than one goal per league game last year.

Although Ballard played a big part in that, the existing trio did as well with Wallace playing extremely well in central defence at times despite also plying his trade as a full-back.

Game time will be more important than anything else though – because that’s how he will develop into an important first-team asset for Leeds. At this stage though, it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to compete for a spot in the senior squad next season.