The Athletic journalist Dan Bardell believes Aston Villa will rip up Marvelous Nakamba's contract to allow him to make a move elsewhere, speaking to Aston Villa News.

The same reporter also believes that Luton Town could be his next destination, with the midfielder performing exceptionally well at Kenilworth Road since his arrival in January.

Although the Hatters were already on the rise and on course to be in the promotion mix before he arrived, his contributions have been extremely positive ones, playing a big part in getting the Bedfordshire outfit to the play-off final at Wembley.

With Rob Edwards' men coming out 6-5 winners on penalties in the English capital, Nakamba may have given himself to join the Hatters permanently this summer with the club likely to have a reasonably decent amount of money to spend in the transfer market.

Luton are already reported to be on the tail of another former loanee with Cody Drameh on their radar - and it may be a surprise if Villa's Nakamba isn't on their list either considering the impact he's made.

What did Dan Bardell say about Marvelous Nakamba?

It would be difficult to see Zimbabwean being a huge part of Unai Emery's plans for next season - and Bardell also believes his time at the Midlands outfit may be drawing to a close.

He said: "I think Villa will rip up his contract and let him move on this summer.

"He’s only got a year left, and it’s one of those cases where Villa have probably progressed a little too fast for him.

"He’s been a good servant and has never let Villa down, he’s never caused a fuss, but he’s not good enough for where Villa are now and where they want to be. So I think he will move to Luton."

Would this potential move be good for Luton Town, Aston Villa and Marvelous Nakamba?

If they can bring him in for free, Luton should look to do so because he has been excellent and would provide value for money, even if he has reasonably high wage demands.

The Hatters probably can't afford to spend too much during the upcoming window, so bringing in Nakamba for free would be an excellent start to the summer if they can come to some form of agreement.

Releasing the 29-year-old would probably benefit Aston Villa who won't want to see him block the pathway of youngsters who may be coming up from the academy. He could be a good squad option - but it may not be too much of a blow for them if they see him depart.

And for the player, a permanent switch to Kenilworth Road seems like a no-brainer considering how well he has settled in there, becoming a key player and performing well.

Even if Luton are relegated at the end of next season, a move to Bedfordshire would be worth it because he would have the chance to settle down somewhere for the long term where he's going to be a regular starter.