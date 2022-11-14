Journalist issues verdict on chances of 39-year-old clinching Wigan Athletic manager’s job

It would be a shock if former Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney was to win the race to become Wigan Athletic’s new manager, according to the view of Alan Nixon (13/11; 7:12pm).

It was the same journalist who broke the story on Saturday evening that the 39-year-old would be keen on returning to his former club to succeed Leam Richardson – a tough pair of shoes to fill considering the work Paul Cook’s ex-assistant carried out at the DW Stadium.

Not only did he manage to keep them afloat in League One – but oversaw a productive summer window last year and was able to guide the Latics back to the Championship towards the latter stages of last term – a remarkable achievement considering where the club was just a couple of years ago.

However, a poor set of results proved costly for Richardson who was relieved of his duties earlier this month, with Rob Kelly taking caretaker charge of the team at this stage.

Neil Critchley, Rob Edwards, Duncan Ferguson, Robbie Fowler and Mick McCarthy are all reported to be under consideration for the top job, though they may face a battle with Luton Town to secure the services of Critchley.

One man that may not be the favourite to win the role at this stage though is ex-Wigan player Maloney, with Nixon revealing that he would be shocked if he was to become Richardson’s successor.

The Verdict:

In fairness to Maloney, he hasn’t got the worst coaching career as a former member of Belgium’s backroom staff, having the opportunity to coach a world-class team and this will only attract other clubs to him.

However, he didn’t enjoy the longest managerial spell at Hibernian and although he has had time to recover from that, you have to wonder whether he has the required managerial experience under his belt to be a success at his old club.

In fairness, some young managers in the division including Russell Martin and John Eustace have done well and Maloney should be looking at the latter as an inspiration with the Birmingham City boss only taking his first EFL head coach role in the summer when he arrived at St Andrew’s.

When you look at someone like Critchley though, you have to say he stands out as a strong candidate considering the work he did at Blackpool, even if he didn’t enjoy the best spell at Aston Villa.

Some Wigan supporters may want Maloney at the helm though considering his past ties to the club. It shouldn’t take him long to settle into life back at his old club because of his previous time there.

But you have to agree with Nixon. It would be a shock if he got the job.