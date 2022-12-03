Journalist issues update on Sheffield United’s takeover situation

Businessman Henry Mauriss has been unable to complete a takeover deal of Sheffield United because he couldn’t satisfy the EFL’s requirements, according to an update from Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

Back in April, it had been revealed by The Athletic that he had a £115m bid being reviewed by the EFL, having previously been unsuccessful in his past quest to buy Newcastle United from then-owner Mike Ashley.

It looked as though he would be more successful with the South Yorkshire outfit, though the American still needed EFL approval at that point if he wanted to take control of the Championship side.

And a takeover deal hasn’t been signed and sealed with Mauriss failing to meet the EFL’s requirements, though the club’s current ownership seems to be fully committed to the Blades’ cause at this point.

Despite this, it had previously been reported that shareholder Prince Abdullah would be happy to sell the club if his valuation is met, with the Saudi national open to offers.

With the club currently on course to be playing Premier League football next season, it remains to be seen whether he will change his mind, but it was believed that Mauriss wasn’t the only potential party interested in purchasing the club.

Writing about Mauriss’ failed attempt, Hemmingham posted: “It hasn’t happened. Henry Mauriss was not able to satisfy the EFL with his plan to buy the club. If he is still interested, which would be a surprise, he would have to find another way.

“However, the fact that United were subject to takeover headlines will have alerted other parties and should United get promoted to the Premier League, I would expect some interest again.”

The Verdict:

This may not be too much of a blow because off-field stability will only help the Blades in their quest to win promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

A change in ownership could bring a change in strategy and you never know what could happen regarding Paul Heckingbottom if there’s a change in ownership.

The former Barnsley boss has been superb since coming in permanently but a new owner may want his/her/their own manager in place and that wouldn’t be good news for United considering how well they have done under their current boss.

Some of their results may have been disappointing this season but that’s partly due to their injury crisis – and you would certainly back him to achieve a top-two spot with his side if he can keep the majority of his key players fit between now and the end of the season.

In the summer though and if the Blades reach the top tier, United will want as much money at their disposal as possible to spend. This will give them a good chance of remaining afloat at the top level.