Journalist issues update on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of in-demand EFL defender

Nottingham Forest aren’t making progress in their efforts to sign Derby County defender Lee Buchanan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Don’t think they’re getting anywhere with Buchanan … time to move on soon. https://t.co/KjD5vCy2JR — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2021

It had previously been revealed by Nixon that Forest had tabled a second bid for the Rams youngster, although that approach has already been rejected by their rivals.

Buchanan has also been attracting interest from Scottish giants Celtic, although it is unclear as to whether they’ve made an official bid for his services this summer.

The defender made 37 appearances in all competitions for Derby County last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football, after drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 20-year-old had an average Whoscored rating of 6.63 during that season, which put him eighth on the list in the standings amongst his Derby County team-mates.

Nottingham Forest are set to take on Coventry City in their opening match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tough test for Chris Hughton’s side at The Ricoh Arena.

What was the score when Nottingham Forest last played at these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

The Verdict:

They should move on from this potential deal, as they’re just wasting time, especially with Derby County reluctant to sell any players this summer.

Wayne Rooney’s side are struggling for numbers heading into the new Championship season, and so it’s understandable that the Rams aren’t willing to move any first-team players on before the 2021/22 campaign gets underway.

Forest have already outlined their intentions to find Gaetan Bong a new club, and so they’d be better off pursuing an alternative to Buchanan in the near future, as there will be some more experienced alternatives out there for Chris Hughton’s side.

If they can add a few more faces to their team to improve the depth in the senior squad, then it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see Forest challenging for a top-half finish in the Championship.