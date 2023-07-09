Newcastle United will launch a bid for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes next week, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Englishman was unlucky to be relegated from the Premier League in May, following what was an excellent campaign for him.

He was a real difference-maker in the final third for the Foxes, scoring 13 goals in 34 league appearances last term and with that, he has been able to generate interest from other sides.

Who is interested in Harvey Barnes?

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also thought to be in the race for the 25-year-old, but it's unclear whether any of these sides would be able to match Leicester's valuation.

Villa may have the license to spend big after getting into Europe - but it's unclear whether Tottenham will be able to afford him after they spent big to lure James Maddison away from the King Power Stadium.

West Ham could have a decent amount to spend if Declan Rice is sold - but it remains to be seen whether they want to utilise most of the money they make from his departure on a replacement for the Englishman.

It previously looked as though Barnes was going to be out of Newcastle's price tag after they brought in Sandro Tonali - but they seem to have more to spend than first thought.

How much should Newcastle United pay for Harvey Barnes?

Barnes still has two years left on his contract and this is why Newcastle may have to pay a considerable amount to lure the player away from the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison departed for around £40m and he only had one year left on his deal at the time, so you feel Barnes could leave for a very similar price, if not higher.

Scoring 13 goals in a season in the top flight is a great achievement and that shouldn't go unnoticed either, so if the Magpies are hoping to get a bargain deal over the line, they should probably look elsewhere.

Leicester's negotiating position has probably been weakened by their relegation to the Championship - but they were able to secure a big fee for Maddison and that will surely give them confidence that they can do the same with Barnes.

At 25, the latter still has plenty of time to improve too and that will surely push his price tag up quite considerably, so Leicester should be looking to accept the first bid unless it's a very lucrative offer or they are desperate to sell him before the season starts.

His contract situation gives them the chance to be tough at the negotiating table, although how tough they will be may depend on whether the player tries to force a move or not.

If there's an opportunity for him to go back to the top flight, he would surely take it so it wouldn't be a surprise if he tries to push for an exit, although there's nothing to suggest that he's trying to force a move at this stage.