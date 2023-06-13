Journalist Dean Jones says Southampton have a chance of keeping defender Kyle Walker-Peters this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Walker-Peters enjoyed another impressive season in the Premier League this year, scoring one goal in 38 appearances in all competitions, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Saints on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 before making the move permanent that summer for a reported fee of £12 million.

What is the latest on Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton future?

Walker-Peters attracted significant transfer attention in January, with 90min claiming that Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United were among the top flight sides keen.

The Saints could be facing a fight to keep hold of him once again this summer after The Telegraph reported that Walker-Peters is on Newcastle United's list of summer targets as they attempt to build a squad capable of competing in the Champions League, along with team-mate Romeo Lavia.

After Southampton's relegation, Walker-Peters revealed that he is enjoying life at St Mary's, but refused to rule out an exit this summer.

"I’m not looking too much into my future yet. I always see myself in a Southampton shirt, I love the club. I enjoy being here so we’ll see what happens," Walker-Peters told Hampshire Live last month.

When asked how the club can return to the top flight, Walker-Peters said: "It is not for me to say, the club have their own ideas and they will want to bounce back asap. They’ll try and keep everyone they can and everyone they want to keep and try and bounce back from there."

What did Dean Jones say?

Speaking to Football League World, Jones revealed that it is not inevitable that Walker-Peters will depart Southampton this summer, but says the club's stance could change if they receive a significant bid.

"I don't think he's an obvious player that leaves Southampton, he's the sort that I can imagine doing a year in the Championship," Jones said.

"But I could definitely imagine why they would want to go and get a price just in case it fits in better with their plans."

Will Kyle Walker-Peters stay at Southampton this summer?

It is difficult to disagree with Jones that the Saints could keep hold of Walker-Peters.

With the likes of Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Gavin Bazunu seemingly certain to depart St Mary's this summer, Southampton will be keen to ensure they do not lose all of their prized assets in order to provide incoming manager Russell Martin with a strong base to build from as he attempts to mount a promotion challenge.

It could be tough to convince Walker-Peters to stay if he was to receive an offer from a top Premier League side, but as they will receive significant money for Lavia and Ward-Prowse, the Saints will be under no financial pressure to sell.

Walker-Peters will have no shortage of suitors this summer, but Martin will be hopeful of retaining him.