Journalist issues update on Ipswich Town’s progress in deal for 25-y/o

League One side Ipswich Town will pay £750,000 to take Accrington Stanley centre-back Cameron Burgess to Portman Road this summer if the deal goes through, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Tractor Boys have already made 14 additions so far this summer as manager Paul Cook continues the process of rebuilding a squad capable of winning promotion to the Championship – and after having a bid accepted for 25-year-old Burgess from third-tier rivals Accrington Stanley – they look set to bring in number 15.

After seeing former captain and long-serving Ipswich man Luke Chambers leave Suffolk this summer, along with 32-year-old James Wilson, they were desperately needing someone else to come in alongside George Edmundson to bolster their backline and ensure their defence is capable of lifting them to the second tier.

And it looks as though Cameron Burgess is Paul Cook’s answer to that dilemma, with the former Fulham youth product appearing an impress 44 times in League One for John Coleman’s side last term and predominantly playing in central defence, although he did an adequate job when he was dragged out to the left-hand side.

This looks set to leave a huge void in the Lancashire side’s defence, with Colby Bishop and Dion Charles also the subjects of offers from elsewhere this summer. With this, Burgess’ likely move to Ipswich may not be the last high-profile move away from the Crown Ground during this window.

The Verdict:

From manager Coleman’s comments yesterday, he doesn’t seem all that pleased he’s lost one of his most important assets for just £750,000 but they will now be hoping to carry on and thrive without him.

However, the Accrington boss did also say the chairman may have felt he’s even overspent a little bit, so this sale could prevent the likes of Colby Bishop and Dion Charles from leaving the club this summer.

If this is the case, then Coleman would probably be reasonably satisfied by this, because the prospect of seeing further key players leaving during the season would be a nightmare for a side who will be keen to build on yesterday’s win against Cambridge United.

The fact they won without Burgess will have also been a major boost, but if funds are made available in January, the centre-back position is one they may want to invest in if it becomes a problem in the first half of this campaign.