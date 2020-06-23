Journalist issues update on Fernando Forestieri’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri was a surprise omission from Garry Monk’s matchday squad in their first match back in action against Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of June, and he is yet to be offered a new deal by the club, which has raised questions as to whether he has a long-term future at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk cited ‘fitness levels’ as the reasoning behind Forestieri’s omission from the squad, but that hasn’t stopped questions over his future.

Forestieri has been with the club since 2015, and has made 134 appearances in total for the Owls, whilst chipping in with 40 goals in what has been a tricky few seasons for Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson felt as though Monk’s decision to leave Forestieri out of the starting XI has cast doubt over his future at the club.

“I thought it was a big statement from Garry Monk to leave Forestieri out of the squad on Saturday.

“I would suggest that has cast serious doubt over Forestieri’s future.”

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Sunday when they take on play-off chasing Bristol City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Monk’s men.

The Owls are currently sat 15th in the Championship, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

He’s surely heading for the exit door in the summer.

I still think that Forestieri has a role to play in the Sheffield Wednesday squad next season, but for one reason or another, he simply doesn’t fit into Garry Monk’s plans for the future.

He’s still not been offered a new contract by the club, and I would be stunned if he was a Sheffield Wednesday player by the start of next season.

His future seems as though it’s elsewhere.