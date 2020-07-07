Journalist issues update into Leeds United’s transfer interest in Celtic star

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard according to a report from The Mirror.

Edouard has caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Scottish champions this season, and it appears as though his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The forward has scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for the Bhoys this term, as Neil Lennon’s side won yet another league title in Scotland.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for the 22-year-old though, with Leeds currently sat top of the Championship table with five matches remaining this term, with promotion into the Premier League looking like a real possibility.

Speaking in a Q&A for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth issued his thoughts on Leeds’ reported interest in Edouard heading into the summer transfer window.

“I haven’t heard his name around Elland Road but would say that tabloid tales on players with reported £30m price tags strike me as a little presumptious.

“All of Leeds’ summer business will be dictated by the league they’re playing in, which is not yet certain. If they could, hypothetically, spend that amount of money a single player, I can think of a player they’d be much better spending it on and he’s currently in the building and having a tremendous first season in the Championship.

“There’s also the little matter of Augustin to settle, as well, before money is spent on a goalscorer.”

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a brilliant signing for Leeds.

Edouard has been excellent for Celtic this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

Celtic’s reported asking price of £30million is quite steep though, and I think Leeds might look at cheaper alternatives if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this term.

We’re set for an interesting summer at Elland Road, that’s for certain.