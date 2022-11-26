Journalist issues update on potential Sunderland contract extension for Ross Stewart

Sunderland are not close to striking an agreement regarding a contract extension for key man Ross Stewart, according to a Twitter update from Alan Nixon (26/11; 1:04pm).

The 26-year-old was in fine form for the Black Cats during the early stages of the season, recording five goals and three assists in seven league appearances as he was able to build on the momentum he gained in League One last season.

Unfortunately, a thigh injury has ruled him out since then but he looks set to return for the Wearside outfit after the international break and isn’t likely to be short of interest in January if he can replicate the form he showed before his setback.

His contract expires in the summer but Tony Mowbray’s side do have a lifeline, with a 12-month option giving them the chance to extend his existing terms until the summer of 2024.

However, the Black Cats may be keen to strike a deal with him as quickly as possible to secure his long-term future at the Stadium of Light with the club believed to be in talks with him at this point.

At this stage though, Nixon believes an agreement isn’t close, with just over a month to go before the January transfer window opens.

The Verdict:

He’s definitely someone the Black Cats should be looking to tie down to a new deal because he has made the step up to the second tier extremely well and could play a huge part in guiding his side to the right end of the division this season.

Their lack of depth up top reinforces his importance and it will be interesting to see what happens in January if negotiations fail to come to a successful conclusion – because he will effectively have 18 months left on his deal at that point.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal, this upcoming window will probably be their last chance to secure a sizeable fee for him, though it remains to be seen whether any side are willing to pay big bucks for him following his injury.

If the Wearside club do manage to generate a respectable fee for him though, they could use this to revamp their forward department, a revamp that could end up being successful for them.

They have a decent amount of depth in some areas, but the forward area is one that needs to be looked at as well as a couple of others, so Stewart’s fee may help to address some of these issues if they feel forced to sell him.