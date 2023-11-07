Highlights Leeds United may face interest from Premier League teams at the bottom end of the table for winger Crysencio Summerville during the January transfer window.

Summerville has been a key player for Leeds this season, with six goals and four assists in 12 league appearances.

Leeds should be cautious of potential buyers and aim to retain Summerville, as he has been important to their success and still has a long-term contract.

Journalist Dean Jones believes teams at the bottom end of the Premier League may be looking to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville during the January transfer window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Dutchman has been a key player for the Whites this term - and has fared much better than some of the club's other key players.

Registering six goals and four assists in 12 league appearances, he couldn't have wished for a better start to the 2023/24 campaign, with the West Yorkshire side's relegation to the Championship allowing him to stand out.

He could have departed during the January transfer window, with Burnley and other teams reported to have taken an interest in him and the Clarets even believed to have had a £20m bid rejected.

But with Daniel Farke's side losing some key players during the summer window, including plenty on loan, they decided to keep hold of the likes of Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Summerville caused fewer problems than Gnonto, who made himself unavailable for some games in August as he looked to seal an exit from Elland Road.

That didn't prove to be successful in the end, although it wouldn't be a shock to see the duo attract interest from elsewhere during the winter window, especially Summerville who has been so impressive this season.

What do Leeds United need to be careful of as they look to retain Crysencio Summerville?

Proving to be an excellent asset at this level and being ruthless in front of goal, some English top-tier teams may be taking a closer look at him at this point.

And journalist Jones believes Leeds need to be wary of those at the bottom end of the division swooping for him in January.

He told Give Me Sport: "They’re delighted this one has worked out how it has because he's [Summerville] proved so important.

"I think that the one thing for Leeds to be careful of here is that the teams down the bottom end of the Premier League will be crying out for a guy who can open any defence up and just create a spark.

"So, players like Summerville will be in demand in January for some desperate teams. They'll do everything they can to put off any potential buyers because they've got absolutely no interest in selling him."

Should Leeds United keep Crysencio Summerville beyond the end of January?

Considering he has been so important to them, it would perhaps be foolish for the Whites to let go of him as they look to chase down the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town for a top-two finish.

The Whites may not have generated too much money from sales during the summer, one reason why it may be tempting for the club to cash in, but they did lose a number of key players during the summer and this is why Summerville should probably be retained.

As well as this, his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so there isn't a huge amount of pressure on them to cash in on him at this point.

Instead, they should probably look to sell Gnonto, who still seems to be keen to make an exit after trying to seal a move away during the previous window.

If Gnonto goes, Summerville simply must stay.