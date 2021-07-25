Journalist issues transfer update on Reading’s reported decision on 25-year-old

Reading reportedly rejected the loan offer from Turkish side Kasimpasa for George Puscas, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Puscas has found regular game time hard to come by at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent seasons, which has resulted in him being linked with a move away from the club this summer.

He first signed for the Championship side in 2019 from Italian giants Inter Milan, and has gone on to score 18 goals in 64 appearances for the Berkshire-based side.

The Romanian international made 22 senior appearances last term for the Royals, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish whilst under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

It had previously been reported by Berkshire Live that Puscas has turned down a loan move to Kasimpasa this summer, as he reportedly was keen on fighting for his place in the Reading team this term.

But this latest claim from Konur appears to suggest that it was Reading that rejected that loan approach from the Turkish side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Reading are set to travel to the bet365 Stadium in their first league match of the new Championship season, as they take on Stoke City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Royals.

The Verdict:

If this is true, then it’s a surprising decision by Reading.

Puscas hasn’t been a regular in their starting XI in recent seasons, and is likely to be behind Lucas Joao in the pecking order once again this term, whilst under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Royals’ current financial position is frustrating for the club’s supporters, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see players heading for the exit door this summer, as they look to trim the wage bill.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Puscas will be one of those to depart anytime soon, as he could potentially be involved once he returns to the first-team squad.