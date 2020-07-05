Journalist issues transfer update on Leeds United’s reported pursuit of Celtic forward

Leeds United have recently been linked with a summer transfer move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard according to The Mirror.

The report claims that the Bhoys striker has caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa, and that the Yorkshire-based side are considering making a move for him in the summer.

Edouard has scored 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this term for Celtic, as they won yet another league title under the management of Neil Lennon.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that any potential deal between Leeds and Celtic to sign the striker would cost in the region of £30million.

Not mine … would cost around 30m … https://t.co/U2ArxEG54h — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for Edouard, with the Whites looking as though they’re set to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds are sat top of the Championship table, and are four points clear of the promotion-chasing pack in the second-tier with five matches remaining this term.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a brilliant signing for Leeds.

But I have my doubts as to whether Leeds would stump up a fee of £30million for one player, especially in what would be their first season back in the top-flight next season.

Edouard has been excellent for Celtic this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting transfer interest from other clubs heading into the summer.

But Leeds will surely have their eye on more experienced options in the Premier League, as they look as though they’re set to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.