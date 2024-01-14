Highlights Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Southampton's pursuit of David Brooks and Amad Diallo.

Jones suggests a move for Brooks could be on the cards, but that a move for Diallo is trickier.

Both the AFC Bournemouth and Man Utd players have been linked with loan moves to Southampton this month.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Southampton are more likely to sign AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks this month than Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

That is according to comments made by the journalist in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints currently sit third in the division but have been linked with loan deals for both Brooks and Diallo this month as they look to strengthen their promotion bid further.

According to Jones' comments, however, it would be fair to assume one deal seems more likely than the other.

"Brooks is available, and they have looked at it." Jones explained on the Saints interest in the Bournemouth player, via GIVEMESPORT.

"So I think that that is one to genuinely keep an open mind about.

"Amad Diallo seems trickier.

"Leicester City thought they actually had a deal for Diallo in the bag and were confident it was going to happen and it hasn't at the moment. The signs are that it's not going to happen.

"So if Leicester can't get Diallo, it would make me question Southampton's chances of getting Diallo."

David Brooks' season at AFC Bournemouth so far

Given David Brooks' limited involvement at AFC Bournemouth so far this campaign, it would be understandable were he to be made available for loan.

To date in 2023/24, Brooks has made 16 appearances for the Cherries.

David Brooks career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Sheffield United 37 3 8 FC Halifax Town (Loan) 5 1 1 AFC Bournemouth 112 19 13

12 of these have come in the Premier League, however, very few have been starts.

Brooks' last outing for the Cherries came in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend, when he started and played 45 minutes in a 3-2 win away at QPR.

Amad Diallo's season at Manchester United so far

Having only recently returned from a long-term injury, it has been a slow start to the season for Amad Diallo at Manchester United, too.

The Ivory Coast international had a very strong season in the Championship on loan at Sunderland last campaign, and there were rumours that he could return to the Stadium of Light once again.

Amad Diallo's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Atalanta 5 1 0 Manchester United 10 1 1 Rangers (Loan) 13 3 0 Sunderland (Loan) 42 14 4

Southampton and Leicester have also thrown their hats into the ring, but it seems now that Diallo could remain at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has played just one Premier League match so far this season, though, coming on as a substitute in the club's 2-1 away defeat at Nottingham Forest at the end of December.

Speaking after that match, Diallo had the following to say to United Review via SportsMole: "Well, to be honest, I wasn't expecting to play so soon."

"I thought I would maybe be playing for the last 10 or 15 minutes because I was coming back from an injury but the fact that he brought me on at that moment meant that the coach trusted me, and I was really happy to have played in that match.

"I would have preferred us to win that match, yes we lost, but now we'll focus on the next matches.

"We lost that match but now I've come in with more belief and with the desire to help the team as I've always wanted to do, and I want to continue on this path.

"Whenever the coach calls me up or sends me on the pitch, I want to be always present to help the team."

It will certainly be interesting to see if United call upon Diallo further in the coming weeks, or if indeed he does head out on loan.