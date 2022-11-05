Journalist issues sobering transfer message regarding Sheffield United’s January window

Sheffield United may not bring in any additions during the January transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The Blades enjoyed a reasonably productive summer, managing to add depth to positions that needed to be addressed with their central defence being an area that needed to be prioritised with Ben Davies, Charlie Goode and Filip Uremvocic all departing Bramall Lane at the end of last season.

To the Blades’ credit, they brought in Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark, with the former proving to be a real hit with the South Yorkshire outfit’s supporters since his arrival.

They also required a replacement for Conor Hourihane – and summer addition Tommy Doyle has already proved his worth – remaining in the middle of the park in the absence of John Fleck and Sander Berge as a talented option for Paul Heckingbottom to utilise.

But Morgan Gibbs-White was even more of a key player than Hourihane – and this is where the South Yorkshire outfit faced their biggest transfer challenge with the club only having a limited amount of funds to replace him.

Managing to get loan deals over the line for Reda Khadra and James McAtee, these two additions were seen as brilliant signings on paper despite the fact the former has failed to make a major impact so far this season.

Heckingbottom may be keen to fill other gaps during the January window – but Hemmingham believes the focus may be on retaining key players.

He said: “I am not expecting much, if anything, in January. Finances are stretched right now and I will see it more as a bonus if a player(s) come in.

“For me the focus is about keeping players. If there was no activity in the window I would see that as a success.

“Unless there are season-ending injuries, or players being recalled from loans, I don’t see new additions anywhere as important as keeping the current squad together.”

The Verdict:

Keeping the likes of Berge and prolific scorer Iliman Ndiaye at the club will be important for the Blades if they want to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

This is one reason why you can understand why the board will want to focus on keeping hold of them – and this retention of stability at Bramall Lane could be just what’s needed to push them to the top of the table.

However, there are probably a couple of key areas they should be looking to address, with their central defence needing another addition if Clark can’t keep himself fit and on form.

It may be a good idea for them to bring in another striker as well, especially when you consider Daniel Jebbison’s inexperience and Rhian Brewster’s injury record. They may have Ndiaye available as well as Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie, but more depth may be a good idea if they want to stick with two up top.

Depending on how Khadra does between now and January, they may be looking for another advanced midfielder too to add a bit more creativity. There’s definitely work to be done during the winter window, so Heckingbottom should get the funds needed to add depth.