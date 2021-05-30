Journalist issues Preston North End’s transfer priorities ahead of 2021/22 season

Preston North End have reportedly made Liam Lindsay one of their main targets heading into the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Main targets known … keeper and Lindsay … https://t.co/Mb7HV0cF86 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2021

Lindsay has found regular game time hard to come by this season with Stoke City, with the defender making just 23 appearances in all competitions for Michael O’Neill’s side.

He first signed for the Potters back in 2019, after catching the eye with a number of impressive showings for Barnsley earlier in his career.

But the move to the bet365 Stadium hasn’t gone as Lindsay would have hoped for, as he’s found consistent minutes hard to find this term.

Lindsay was sent out on loan to Preston in the January transfer window, and went on to make 13 appearances in all competitions for them in total.

Stoke finished 14th in the Championship table this season, whilst Preston finished 13th in the second-tier standings.

A move to Deepdale could tempt Lindsay, with the Lancashire-based side looking to add reinforcements to their defensive options heading into the summer.

Nixon claims that Preston’s main transfer targets ahead of the new league campaign are a goalkeeper and Lindsay, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal bid for has been made by the Lilywhites.

Lindsay has one year remaining on his contract with Stoke City, and at this moment in time, it seems unlikely that he’ll commit his future to the club.

The Verdict:

He could turn out to be a solid signing for Preston heading into the 2021/22 season.

Lindsay’s move to Stoke City hasn’t gone as well as he would have originally hoped for, and you couldn’t blame the former Barnsley man if he wanted to pursue a move to another club in the summer transfer window.

A move to Preston could be the ideal move for all parties involved as well, as the Lancashire-based side could benefit from signing a player of his quality.

North End lost Ben Davies to Liverpool earlier this year, and they need to replace him during this summer, otherwise they could find themselves struggling in the Championship next season. They’ll know all about Lindsay from his loan spell with the club, so I think this will have been a no-brainer for them to pursue a permanent deal for him this summer.