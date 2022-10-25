Journalist issues potentially worrying update on West Brom’s pursuit of Carlos Corberan amid delay

West Bromwich Albion and potential managerial candidate Carlos Corberan are yet to finalise an agreement despite the latter being heavily linked with a move to The Hawthorns, according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone.

The same reporter states that both sides are keen to strike a deal, with CEO Ron Gourlay seemingly identifying Corberan as the ideal man to take the Baggies forward following a lengthy managerial recruitment process.

This contrasts the search that was done back in February to bring in a replacement for Valerien Ismael, with Gourlay admitting back then that Steve Bruce was on a shortlist of one for the top job.

The latter endured an extremely unsuccessful spell in the Midlands though, failing to guide Albion to the play-offs at the end of last season before enduring a poor start to this campaign, winning just one of 13 league games during 2022/23 before being dismissed earlier this month.

And caretaker boss Richard Beale hasn’t been hugely successful either, managing to guide the club to a victory at Reading but since losing against Bristol City and Millwall as they dropped back into the relegation zone.

Corberan may have previously looked set to take charge in the Midlands – but the wait may go on slightly longer with the ex-Huddersfield Town boss and West Brom still needing to finalise terms.

It remains to be seen whether he’s in charge for Saturday’s home clash against promotion contenders Sheffield United.

The Verdict:

This must be very frustrating for Albion supporters who were previously excited about Beale’s time in caretaker charge but will be desperate for a new manager now with the Baggies losing the past two.

It does feel as though they are in limbo until they manage to get a permanent successor for Bruce over the line – and with a clear week to finalise a deal – they should be looking to have someone in charge against the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side aren’t in the best shape at this stage and with Albion potentially experiencing a new manager bounce if they can get Corberan and another man in before the weekend, that could enable them to claim all three points.

The number of games they have to get themselves out of trouble before the World Cup are running out, reinforcing the need to have a new manager at the helm as quickly as possible.

It will also give Bruce’s successor a decent amount of time to plan for the January transfer window. They may have a decent amount of depth in quite a few positions following their business in the free-agent market – but the addition of two or three more in the winter could be defining for their season.