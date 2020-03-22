Journalist issues positive Leeds United injury update ahead of promotion run-in

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Leeds United in January on a short-term loan deal, but the Frenchman has barely featured for the Championship’s leading side.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road from RB Leipzig, but he has largely been left as a substitute by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Picking up an injury of late, the Frenchman is now injury free according to a report in the Yorkshire Evening Post, and he’ll be hoping he can return to the first team picture at the earliest of opportunities.

“Jean-Kevin Augustin is injury free. He’s not match fit of course because he can’t play any matches but he has recovered from the strain. We might yet see him this season.”

The news comes after YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth held a Q & A with Leeds, discussing various club developments.

The 22-year-old, who was very much high on Bielsa’s shortlist over the January transfer window, will be hoping that he can play a part for Leeds this season, but with football expected to return on April 30 – the striker will be looking to remain fit over the break.

Leeds do hold the option to make his loan deal a permanent one at the end of this year’s campaign, although that could depend on which division the Whites are playing their football in next season.

Take part in our latest Leeds quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 Who was the starting goalkeeper? Michael Verrips Jake Eastwood Simon Moore Dean Henderson

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship at present, overtaking West Bromwich Albion after some consistently good form over February.

The Verdict:

It has not been the start to his Leeds career that Augustin would have hoped for, and it could be that Augustin does not feature again for the Whites.

Leeds will need to look to improve their attack options over the summer, especially if they are to take on the fact of the Premier League.

His return from injury couldn’t have come at a better time though, and they’ll fancy their chances of winning promotion with key players returning to the first team picture at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.