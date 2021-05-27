Journalist issues important update on West Brom’s hunt to find Sam Allardyce’s successor

West Brom are edging closer to appointing Chris Wilder is their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 campaign according to The Mirror’s David Anderson.

Barring any late unforeseen hiccups, Chris Wilder will be West Brom’s new manager. Wilder is their No 1 choice and talks are continuing on finalising a deal. #WBAFC — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 27, 2021

It has recently been confirmed that Sam Allardyce will step away from the managerial post at The Hawthorns after the 2020/21 season was concluded, and the Baggies have evidently wasted no time in finding his replacement.

Wilder has been out of work since he parted company with Sheffield United, who struggling for a positive run of results in the Premier League.

Wilder had spent over four years with the Blades in total, which included a number of memorable moments, including their promotion-winning campaign from the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

West Brom will be hoping that the former Sheffield United boss can replicate that success at this level with them at The Hawthorns this term.

The Baggies were relegated back into the Championship after just one season, and will be targeting promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

It had previously been reported by The Express and Star that former Chelsea and Derby County boss Frank Lampard was being considered for the managerial role with West Brom earlier this year.

But it appears as though they’re pushing ahead with Wilder, with the update from Anderson claiming that he’s their number one choice, and talks are ongoing heading towards the end of the month.

The Verdict:

I think this would be a smart appointment by the Baggies.

Wilder has shown that he’s a manager that is in it for the long-term project, and I believe he can create that at The Hawthorns with West Brom.

The foundations are there with some of the younger players coming through to the senior squad, and they’ve also got some excellent players already on their books, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Wilder can keep hold of their key players this summer.

If he can keep the core group of players together ahead of the 2021/22 season, then I see no reason why he can’t guide West Brom back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.