Journalist issues important update on Watford player’s future amid rumoured departure

Watford defender Kiko Femenia is almost certain to stay with the Hornets, despite attracting interest from a number of clubs according to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

#WatfordFC transfer update Femenia almost certain to stay beyond international deadline despite 4 Spanish clubs showing interest (Alaves, Getafe, Valencia Eibar) plus Spartak Moscow. Also as per @philhay_ Blackburn also interested in Leeds LB target Barry Douglas@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) October 4, 2020

It is claimed that Femenia had been attracting interest from Alaves, Getafe, Valencia, Eibar and Russian side Spartak Moscow, but is now set to stay with Watford for the short-term future at least.

Watford are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Femenia made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets last season, and he’ll be keen to play his part in their push for promotion this term.

Vladimir Ivić’s side were beaten in their last match in the second-tier though, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Femenia played 69 minutes of action against the Royals in that match, which dropped a hint that his future will be at Vicarage Road.

Watford return to action after the international break, when they take on Derby County, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Hornets.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised to hear that he’ll be staying with the club.

Femenia impressed me in the Premier League last season for the Hornets, and I expected him to be one of the first few players to leave Watford when they were relegated last term.

But for one reason or another, a move hasn’t materialised, and it’s important that he gets his head down now, and put in strong performances for Watford, as they look to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking under the management of Vladimir Ivić.