Journalist issues important update on Sheffield Wednesday’s hunt to appoint Pulis’ successor

Former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook would still be interested in the vacant managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Biggs.

The Owls are now in a precarious position in the Championship table with their damaging second half performance away at Luton Town seeing them fall to a 3-2 defeat, despite being 2-0 up at the break. That loss leaves them six points adrift of safety and needing to find some form very quickly to avoid getting cut too far adrift of the teams above them.

Since sacking Tony Pulis the Owls have been linked with a potential move for Cook. However, owner Dejphon Chansiri has already criticised comments made by the former Wigan manager to the media over the prospect of taking over at Hillsborough. Neil Thompson has remained in caretaker charge with the club yet to find a new manager.

Biggs’ report revealed that Cook is still interested in taking over as Sheffield Wednesday’s manager, but only on a longer-term deal. While a further report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that the Owls’ hierarchy do not seem to be sharing the same interest as the 54-year-old.

For what it’s worth, I’m hearing tonight that Paul Cook would STILL be interested in #SWFC – albeit a deal beyond the end of the season, not short term. Ipswich also becoming a possibility, of course. Not sure this changes anything, merely passing on. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) February 27, 2021

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday’s situation has been worsened by the results on Saturday, and you get the sense that they are in need of a more experienced manager to try and guide them to safety and help cut out the sort of mistakes they displayed against Luton. Cook does fit that bill and if he is still interested in the job then the club should try and pursue it.

Cook has managed in a relegation battle before last season and he would have guided the Latics to survival last term had they not been deducted points. Therefore, you feel he would be well placed to try and guide them to safety in the Championship this term.

However, Nixon’s update suggests it will be unlikely that he is appointed with the Owls seemingly unconvinced by him. That seems a major gamble for them and if they continue with Thompson and end up being relegated they might look back on it and have major regrets.