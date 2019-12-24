Journalist issues important update on Eddie Nketiah’s future at Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah’s future at Leeds United is likely to be the main talking point heading towards the January transfer window.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Leeds were expecting Arsenal to recall the youngster early from his loan spell at Elland Road.

Journalist Alan Nixon provided an update on Nketiah’s future at Leeds though, and claimed that the decision is down to the Arsenal loanee, with the Gunners reportedly content with him remaining at Elland Road for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Arsenal ok with him staying. Down to lad and those round him. https://t.co/oxUz3TcOTv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 23, 2019

Nketiah is still yet to make a league start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they look to challenge for a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions though, which is impressive given that he’s hardly featured for much of this year’s campaign.

It’s set to be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Leeds, and Nketiah’s future is likely to be one of the main talking points as we approach the New Year.

Leeds are next in action on Boxing Day when they host Preston North End, in a game which could potentially be a tricky test for Bielsa’s men as they look to extend the gap over their promotion rivals with a win.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll be tempted by a return to Arsenal to be honest.

Nketiah hasn’t had a fair chance in the Leeds starting XI this season, and I think he’d be better off returning to Arsenal, and then being sent out on loan to another Championship club where he’ll have assurances on regular minutes.

Leeds have wasted a good talent in Nketiah, and even though Bamford is playing well, I still think Nketiah should have been given ore frequent opportunities to showcase his talent in senior football.